Z-96.3 The Lake To Broadcast Bengals at Chiefs AFC Championship Game Sunday

- Advertisement -

Z-96.3 The Lake will be your home for Kansas City Chiefs football this Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, the 5th consecutive AFC Championship Game played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Gameday coverage on Z-96.3 The Lake begins at 5:30 p.m. Due to NFL broadcast rights, Z-96.3 The Lake is prohibited from carrying the Chiefs Radio Network call of the AFC Championship, so we will join WestwoodONE Sports at 5:30 p.m. for the national broadcast with Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli and sideline reporter Laura Okmin.

The AFC Championship Game broadcast will be unavailable for internet streaming via our website or our mobile app due to NFL restrictions. Z-96.3 The Lake will rejoin the Chiefs Radio Network following the trophy presentation at the conclusion of the game.