Local NewsKQNK News

Norton County Community Foundation to Hire an Executive Director

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Norton, Kansas, January 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) will be hiring a new Executive Director, following the announcement of Melinda Davis’s resignation.

NCCF was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Since then, NCCF has grown in assets to nearly $3 million with an additional $4.5 million in impact investment projects. Thanks to its generous donors, NCCF has reinvested more than $10 million into the community through grants supporting qualifying programs and projects. By connecting donors to nonprofits, programs, and causes, Norton County Community Foundation aims to serve as a catalyst for positive change in Norton County.

NCCF is seeking an Executive Director to provide vision, leadership, and management of all aspects of the organization. The Executive Director is appointed by and reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for hiring and maintaining a qualified staff, overseeing the annual budget, and providing daily operational supervision. Building on 29 years of tradition, the community foundation plays a critical role in the health and success of Norton County. The position offers a unique opportunity to partner with donors, non-profit organizations, and civic/community groups for the development of the community foundation and betterment of life in Norton County.

The job description can be read in full on NCCF’s website at www.nortonccf.org/staff.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

