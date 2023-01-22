Norton County Community Foundation to Hire an Executive Director

- Advertisement -

Norton, Kansas, January 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) will be hiring a new Executive Director, following the announcement of Melinda Davis’s resignation.

NCCF was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Since then, NCCF has grown in assets to nearly $3 million with an additional $4.5 million in impact investment projects. Thanks to its generous donors, NCCF has reinvested more than $10 million into the community through grants supporting qualifying programs and projects. By connecting donors to nonprofits, programs, and causes, Norton County Community Foundation aims to serve as a catalyst for positive change in Norton County.

NCCF is seeking an Executive Director to provide vision, leadership, and management of all aspects of the organization. The Executive Director is appointed by and reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for hiring and maintaining a qualified staff, overseeing the annual budget, and providing daily operational supervision. Building on 29 years of tradition, the community foundation plays a critical role in the health and success of Norton County. The position offers a unique opportunity to partner with donors, non-profit organizations, and civic/community groups for the development of the community foundation and betterment of life in Norton County.

The job description can be read in full on NCCF’s website at www.nortonccf.org/staff.

About Norton County Community Foundation

