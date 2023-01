- Advertisement -

The Kansas Jayhawks continued a bad week as the TCU Horned Frogs take down the Jayhawks 83-60 at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday.

Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 30 points. But TCU starting the game on a 19-0 run was too much for the Jayhawks to overcome.

Kansas returns to the court Monday as they travel to Baylor for Big Monday. Pregame at 7:30 pm, tipoff 8:00pm on Z-96.3 The Lake.

Full Box Score