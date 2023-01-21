KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

College SportsK-State Wildcats

13/15 K-State Pulls Away Late to Top Texas Tech 68-58

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 13/15 Kansas State used a 14-2 run late in the second half to pull away from Texas Tech, 68-58, on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Senior Markquis Nowell led all scorers with a game-high 23 points to go with a season-high 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, as K-State continued its strong start to the season. The Wildcats are off to their best start (17-2) in more than 60 years, while they moved to 6-1 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2007-08.

With the score knotted at 50-all, K-State took control of the game with its late 14-2 run. Senior Abayomi Iyiola started a run of 10 straight points with a free throw just after the third media timeout with 7:27 to play, which was followed by a 3-pointer from senior Keyontae Johnson, layups by senior Desi Sills and junior Ismael Massoud and a pair of free throws from Johnson that gave the Wildcats a 60-50 lead with just under 3 to play.

Although Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7 Big 12) broke the run with a bucket from senior Fardaws Aimaq with under 2 minutes remaining, the Red Raiders could get no closer than the rest of the way, as Nowell sealed it with 6 consecutive free throws to end the game.

Nowell was joined in double figures by Johnson, who collected his third double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and Massoud, who added 12 points on 5-of-6 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Iyiola added 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Red Raiders, who entered the game 30th nationally in field goal percentage at 48.1 percent shooting, were held to a season-low 32.4 percent (23-of-71) shooting from the field, including 24.1 percent (7-of-29) from 3-point range. Freshman Pop Isaacs and senior De’Vion Harmon led the way with 13 points each.

Texas Tech led 33-28 at the half on the strength of a 14-2 run, which was highlighted by a 3-pointer by Isaacs at the buzzer. The Red Raiders extended their lead to 45-37 with just over 13 minutes to play on a 10-2 run, but the Wildcats were able to answer with an 11-0 run to regain the lead at 48-45 near the midway point of the half.

After shooting just 34.6 percent (9-of-26) from the field in the first half, K-State connected on 52.4 percent (11-of-21) after halftime. For the game, the Wildcats shot 42.6 percent (20-of-47) from the field, including 32 percent (8-of-25) from 3-point range, while making 74.1 percent (20-of-27) from the free throw line.

K-State wore its two-tone lavender uniforms, which harken back to the days of legendary coach Jack Hartman.

HOW IT HAPPENED
The two teams went back and forth in the early going before K-State used a 13-3 run to take a 19-13 lead just before the third media timeout with 7:59 before halftime. Four different Wildcats scored in the run, including a pair of 3-pointers by senior Markquis Nowell.

K-State led 26-19 after Nowell’s fourth 3-pointer of the half before Texas Tech started its half-ending 14-2 run that gave the Red Raiders a 33-28 lead at the break. Tech grabbed its first lead at 28-26 on a pair of free throws by freshman Pop Isaacs that extended the run to 9-0. He then capped off the half with a 3-pointer from the right side of the key at the buzzer. Nowell led all scorers at the break with 12 points.

The Wildcats scored 7 of the first 9 points out of halftime to knot the game at 35-all just before the first media timeout with 15:52 to play. However, the Red Raiders responded out of the break, using a 10-2 run to take a 45-37 lead and force head coach Jerome Tang to call his first timeout at the 13:11 mark.

K-State was able to gain momentum of the timeout, rattling off 11 straight points to take a 48-45 lead near the midway point off the second half. Junior Ismael Massoud proved important in the run with 5 points, including a big 3-pointer, that pulled the Wildcats to within 45-44. Senior Keyontae Johnson capped off the run with a dunk and layup that gave K-State a 48-45 lead with just over 10 minutes to play.

With game tied at 50-all with just under 9 minutes to play, the Wildcats used a 14-2 run over the next 6 minutes to take control of the game at 64-52 with just over 1 minute remaining. Senior Abayomi Iyiola started a run of 10 straight points with a free throw, which was followed by a 3-pointer by Johnson, layups by senior Desi Sills and Massoud and a pair of free throws from Johnson that gave K-State a 60-50 lead with 2:57 to play.

After Tech broke the run with a basket, Massoud followed with a jumper and Nowell knocked down a pair of free throws to complete the 14-2 run. Nowell finished off the game with 4 more free throws.

PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME
Senior Markquis Nowell posted his sixth 20-point game of the season, scoring a game-high 23 points on 5-of-12 field goals, including 4-of-11 from 3-point range, and 9-of-10 free throws. He added a season-high 8 rebounds to go with 5 assists and 2 steals in 37 minutes.

Senior Keyontae Johnson collected his third double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to go with 3 assists and a steal in 36 minutes. He has now scored in double figures in all 19 games.

STAT OF THE GAME
14-2 – K-State broke a 50-all tie with a 14-2 run over a more than 6 minute span late in the second half to lift itself to victory. Five different Wildcats scored in the run, including 5 from senior Keyontae Johnson.

Twin Valley League Tournament Scoreboard & Bracket Update – 1/21/2023
No. 14 TCU Defeats No. 2 Kansas 83-60
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

