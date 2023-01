- Advertisement -

Due a buildup of ice on the transmitting antenna for Z-96.3 The Lake, the station is currently off-the-air for listeners in north central Kansas. KD Country 94 continues to be on-air.

Z-96.3 The Lake programming continues online via our free mobile app for Android and iPhone users. Just search for Z-96.3 The Lake in your device app store.

Z-96.3 The Lake can also be heard online via our website. Just click the “Listen Live” tab and select Z-96.3 The Lake.

We apologize for the inconvenience.