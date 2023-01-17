First Baby Of 2023 Welcomed Wednesday At CMH

- Advertisement -

MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. Kade Issac Lawrence was born at 10:53 a.m. to parents Katelyn Harris and Austin Lawrence, Marysville, and was delivered by Dr. Jacob Nagely. He weighed 6 lbs, 15.4 oz., and was 20 ½ inches long.

Grandparents are Carline Clark, Cary Lawrence, Michelle Frantzen, and Chuck Stewart. Great-grandparents are Joe Frantzen and Kim Frantzen.

As the first baby born at CMH in 2022, baby Kade and his parents received several gifts from the hospital and other community businesses through the Marysville Advocate’s New Year’s Baby contest. Gifts from CMH included a special baby quilt handmade by a community member, a custom Baby New Year onesie, commemorative certificate, safe sleep swaddler, diapers, wipes, and other newborn essentials. They also received many gift certificates and special gifts donated from Marysville businesses. Welcome, baby new year!

Sixty babies were delivered at CMH in 2021. CMH physicians providing obstetrics care currently are Dr. Shane Thoreson, Dr. Danielle Wurtz, Dr. Jacob Nagely, and Dr. Haley Lowell.

Whether you’re expecting your first or fifth child, the CMH labor and delivery team provides a secure, nurturing environment and caring response to your growing family’s needs. From the miracle of the first heartbeat to the exhilarating moment of their first breath, we are honored to share in one of life’s most precious moments – the birth of your baby. For more information about maternity services at CMH, please visit our website at www.cmhcare.org.