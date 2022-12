- Advertisement -

NEOSHO COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest connected to the death of Elaina Asprea, of Chanute.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Joseph R. Deluca, 37, was served an arrest warrant for second-degree murder at the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Deluca was already incarcerated at the jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.