College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Arkansas Outlasts Kansas in Triple Overtime at AutoZone Liberty Bowl

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Kansas came back from 25 points down to force overtime in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the Jayhawks were eventually toppled in three overtimes by Arkansas, who won 55-53.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels set a plethora of single-game and school bowl records, leading the Jayhawks back from a 25-point deficit to force overtime. Kansas scored the last 25 points of regulation, including an 18-0 advantage in the fourth quarter to force overtime after trailing 38-13 with 8:43 to play in the third quarter. The Jayhawks forced a turnover, recovered an onside kick and scored two touchdowns in the final 1:05 to tie the game at 38-all. 

Daniels set the Kansas single-game school record for passing yards (544) and yards of total offense (565), setting new AutoZone Liberty Bowl records for both as well. Daniels also set the Liberty Bowl record for touchdown passes with five, which is a KU bowl record and matches the second-most in school history for a single game. Daniels finished the game 37-for-55 for 544 yards and five touchdowns while adding 21 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushing attempts.

Daniels was named KU’s Outstanding Offensive Player, while OJ Burroughs earned the Outstanding Defensive Player honor. Burroughs finished with eight tackles and an interception for the Jayhawks.

Derek Nester
