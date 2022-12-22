KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Casten Fellows are (front, from left) Shanda Mattix, Ashley Hornberger and Hope Hernandez. Back: Kyler Langvardt, Levi Clubine and Mike Beying.
Regional NewsAgriculture News

Six selected for second cohort of KFB’s Casten Fellows program

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANHATTAN — Six Farm Bureau members of Kansas have been selected for the second cohort of the organization’s Casten Fellows program to enhance leadership and expand perspectives of participants.

“This program was developed to honor Kansas Farm Bureau staffer Jill Casten-Downing and continue her love for agriculture, leadership development and international travel,” says Edie Doane, Kansas Farm Bureau director of training and development. “The participants selected have demonstrated a commitment to intentional life-long growth and active engagement in Kansas Farm Bureau.”

Fellows have significant prior leadership experience and are selected through an extensive application and interview process. These members will commit to more than 100 hours of individual and group work for the program, in addition to an international study experience in Uganda and Tanzania. The following are members of the second cohort of Casten Fellows:

  • Mike Beying, Osage County
  • Levi Clubine, Montgomery County
  • Hope Hernandez, Finney County
  • Ashley Hornberger, Douglas County
  • Kyler Langvardt, Geary County
  • Shanda Mattix, Thomas County

The Casten Fellows program is focused on developing individuals who can engage at the highest levels to enact change through meaningful relationships, innovation in ideas and processes, and effective leadership.

“I’m the most excited for the changes in perspective and worldview the Casten Fellows program will offer all while I dream of ways to be better for my community,” Fellow Mike Beying says. “I was drawn to the program because of the commitment Kansas Farm Bureau has made to develop engaged leaders.”

For more information about the Casten Fellows, click here.

Kansas Receives Nearly $5.7M to Expand Equitable Broadband Access
Governor Kelly Issues Executive Order Lifting Certain Motor Carrier Restrictions to Expedite Winter Storm Relief
Derek Nester
