Johnson’s 23 Points Helps K-State Power Past Nebraska, 71-56

Via K-State Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Senior Keyontae Johnson collected his second double-double of the season to pace four Wildcats in double figures, as Kansas State led from nearly start to finish in earning a 71-56 win over former conference foe Nebraska in the 11th Wildcat Classic on Saturday night before 13,184 fans at the T-Mobile Center.

The win helped K-State (10-1) continue its best start to a season since 2016-17, as the Wildcats snapped a 4-game skid in the T-Mobile Center while handing Nebraska (6-6) its seventh straight defeat in the series.

Johnson led all scorers with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-13 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, to go with a game-best 11 rebounds, 2 assists and a career-tying 4 steals in 34 minutes. It was his 15th career double-double, including his seventh with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, while it was his 11th career 20-point contest. He has now scored in double figures in all 11 games this season.

Johnson was joined in double figures by junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin , who scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting,

including 2-of-5 from long range, along with senior Markquis Nowell and sophomore Cam Carter , who finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Nowell added a game-high 7 assists.

K-State playing in its first Wildcat Classic since a 66-63 loss to Saint Louis in 2019, used a strong finish to the first half to build a double-digit lead at the break. The Wildcats continued to extend that lead in the first 11 minutes of the second half, building as much as a 19-point lead at 59-40 before Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg called a timeout with just over 9 minutes to play in the game.

The timeout seemed to ignite the Cornhuskers, as they rattled off 10 straight points to cut the deficit to 59-50 with under 4 minutes to play before a corner 3-pointer by freshman Jamarques Lawrence got them to within 62-55 with 1:19 remaining. However, they could get no closer as the Wildcats scored 7 straight points and 9 of the last 10 points – all from the free throw line – to close the game out.

After shooting 48.4 percent (15-of-31), including 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3-point range, in the first half, K-State had to survive a poor second-half shooting performance, where he hit on just 31 percent (9-of-29) from the field, including 30.8 percent (4-of-13) from beyond the arc. For game, the Wildcats connected on 40 percent (24-of-60) from the field, including 35.7 percent (10-of-28) from 3-point range, while making 13 of 19 free throws.

Nebraska connected on just 32.1 percent (18-of-56) from the field, including just 19 percent (4-of-21) from 3-point range, while making 72.7 percent (16-of-22) from the free throw line. Only one Cornhusker scored in double figures, as sophomore Wilhelm Breidenbach had 13 points off the bench on 5-of-9 shooting.

Senior and Kansas City native Derrick Walker, who led Nebraska with averages of 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on the season, was held to just 7 points on 1-of-5 shooting with 6 rebounds and 5 turnovers.

The game was the second in a 3-game series between the old conference rivals with Nebraska visiting Bramlage Coliseum for the third installment during the 2023-24 season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Nebraska scored the game’s first points on a dunk by junior Juwan Gary, senior Markquis Nowell gave K-State the lead on a 3-pointer on the next possession, which started a run of 8 consecutive points. The Huskers closed the gap to within 1 point on two separate occasions, but the Wildcats seemed to always have an answer, riding the efforts of senior Keyontae Johnson and junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin to build a 39-26 lead at the half.

K-State scored 14 of the last 19 points of the first half, which was capped by consecutive dunks by Tomlin and junior David N’Guessan .

The momentum continued for the Wildcats in the first 11 minutes of the second half, as they built as much as a

19-point lead at 59-40 before Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg called a timeout with 8:52 remaining. The timeout seemed to ignite the Cornhuskers, as they rattled off a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 59-50 and force head coach Jerome Tang to call a timeout with 3:43 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Tomlin on the subsequent possession gave K-State more breathing room at 62-50, but Nebraska was able to use a 5-0 run to close to within 62-55 with 1:20 to play. However, the Cornhuskers could get no closer, as the Wildcats closed it out at the free throw line, knocking 7 in a row and 9 of their last 10 at the line.

PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Senior Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats in scoring for the sixth time this season with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-13 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, with a game-best 11 rebounds, 2 assists and a career-tying 4 steals in 34 minutes. He has now scored in double figures in all 11 games.

Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin had an impressive line with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 34 minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME

20/24 – Kansas State had 20 assists on 24 made field goals with 6 of the 7 players who saw action registering at least 2 assists led by game-high 7 from senior Markquis Nowell . The Wildcats are sixth nationally in assist % (assists to made field goals) at 67.5 percent (201 assists to 298 made field goals).