Local NewsKDNS News

Resident Found Dead In Osborne House Fire Monday

By: Jason Broadfoot

On December 12th at 5:08 a.m. the Osborne County Dispatch received a call for a structure fire at 335 S. 3rd street in Osborne. Fire crews arrived and found a fully engulfed structure and immediately took action.

During the investigation it was determined that a 32-year-old male, David Dean, who resides at the residence, did not make it out of the structure. The State Fire Marshal arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Dean’s body was recovered in the northeast corner of the residence. The Osborne County Coroner pronounced Dean deceased on scene. Further investigation is being done by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

