Marysville USD 364 Says Schools Are Safe Following Possible Student Safety Threats

Marysville USD 364 leaders say that Marysville High School has been deemed safe following the reports of a student safety concern on Thursday morning.

In a statement released on the district Facebook page 12:36 p.m. reads:

There were student safety concerns brought to our attention this morning. We have thoroughly investigated, brought in police, and determined that our school is safe. This remains our number one priority. School will remain open this afternoon. Parents are welcome to check students out at their discretion. Students will be allowed to come back for practices or games. The police will remain in the building for the rest of the day. Our elementary school has no safety concerns at this time. Thank you.

WIBW-TV in Topeka is reporting that that two parents say that the recent threats are to LGBTQ+ students and related to a new Gay-Straight Alliance Club. WIBW-TV reports that they unsuccessfully attempted to contact USD 364 administrators via telephone Thursday.

USD 364 Superintendent Darren Schroeder posted a note on the USD364.org website later in the afternoon Thursday with the following message:

Earlier today a message was released concerning a safety situation at the JR/SR High School. At this time, the district is continuing to be both vigilant and working with police in regard to the situation. The Board of Education will be meeting later this afternoon and communication will be shared afterwards concerning possible next steps moving forward. The districts focus is student safety and learning and will continue to be moving forward. We appreciate your patience as we navigate through this process.