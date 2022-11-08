Unofficial Marshall County Election Results – 11/8/2022

- Advertisement -

Marshall County voters Tuesday elected Republican candidates for state office, including 55% for Derek Schmidt for Governor, 39% went to incumbent Laura Kelly, and 5% to independent challenger Dennis Pyle, whose state senate district includes a part of Marshall County.

United States Senator Jerry Moran carried 78%, U.S. Representative Tracy Mann 76%. For Secretary of State, Republican Scott Schwab had 73% of Marshall County votes, Kris Kobach 63% for Attorney General, Steven Johnson 65% for State Treasurer, and Vicki Schmidt 80% for Insurance Commissioner.

Both state amendment questions passed in Marshall County, amendment 1 with 58%, and amendment 2 with 73%.

Frankfort residents resoundingly supported a half cent sales tax toward improvements at the Frankfort Community Care Home, tallying over 72% in favor. Most other races went uncontested. A close count was noted for Waterville Township Clerk, with Brett Parker just four votes ahead of Mark Obermeyer, 143-139.