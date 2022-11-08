KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Unofficial Marshall County Election Results – 11/8/2022

By: Bruce Dierking

Date:

- Advertisement -

Marshall County voters Tuesday elected Republican candidates for state office, including 55% for Derek Schmidt for Governor, 39% went to incumbent Laura Kelly, and 5% to independent challenger Dennis Pyle, whose state senate district includes a part of Marshall County.

United States Senator Jerry Moran carried 78%, U.S. Representative Tracy Mann 76%. For Secretary of State, Republican Scott Schwab had 73% of Marshall County votes, Kris Kobach 63% for Attorney General, Steven Johnson 65% for State Treasurer, and Vicki Schmidt 80% for Insurance Commissioner.

Both state amendment questions passed in Marshall County, amendment 1 with 58%, and amendment 2 with 73%.

Frankfort residents resoundingly supported a half cent sales tax toward improvements at the Frankfort Community Care Home, tallying over 72% in favor. Most other races went uncontested. A close count was noted for Waterville Township Clerk, with Brett Parker just four votes ahead of Mark Obermeyer, 143-139.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
Next article
Unofficial Nemaha County Election Results – 11/8/2022
Bruce Dierking
Bruce Dierking

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Unofficial Nemaha County Election Results – 11/8/2022

Derek Nester -
Unofficial Nemaha County Election Results from the General Election...

Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates

Derek Nester -
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties...

November 8th

Sunflower State Radio -
A recap of the weekend in TVL Sports 

11-8-22 KU KSU HOOPS-CHIEFS RUN GAME-STEPH CURRY

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8192442-11-8-22-ku-ksu-hoops-chiefs-run-game-steph-curry

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.