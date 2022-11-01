Oketo Fire Department Battles Field Fire Tuesday

- Advertisement -

On November 1, 2022 at approximately 4:17 pm, the Oketo Fire Department under the direction of Chief Obermeyer, responded to a field fire 1/4 mile south of Deer Trail rd on 13th road, upon arrival crews worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire was determined to be started by a tree saw on a skid loader throwing a spark into dry grass.

We would like to remind people that due to dry conditions, it would be helpful to have some water close by in case of fire, when you are working in your pastures.

And as always don’t hesitate to dial 911 when a fire starts. Because the faster we can get to the scene the quicker we can stop the spread of fire.

Chief Caleb Obermeyer

Oketo Fire Department