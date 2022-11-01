KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKNDY News

Oketo Fire Department Battles Field Fire Tuesday

By: Sunflower State Radio

Date:

On November 1, 2022 at approximately 4:17 pm, the Oketo Fire Department under the direction of Chief Obermeyer, responded to a field fire 1/4 mile south of Deer Trail rd on 13th road, upon arrival crews worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire was determined to be started by a tree saw on a skid loader throwing a spark into dry grass.

We would like to remind people that due to dry conditions, it would be helpful to have some water close by in case of fire, when you are working in your pastures.

And as always don’t hesitate to dial 911 when a fire starts. Because the faster we can get to the scene the quicker we can stop the spread of fire.

Chief Caleb Obermeyer
Oketo Fire Department

Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio

