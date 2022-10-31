KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Returns Home to Host #18 Oklahoma State Saturday

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks return home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 5 to host the No. 18 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1, with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call.

Kansas (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) enters Saturday’s contest fresh off two straight road games, followed by an open week. The Jayhawks return home with a 3-1 record at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this season, with wins against Tennessee Tech, Duke and Iowa State this season.

No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) enters Saturday’s game after losing two of its last three games after starting the season 5-0. Most recently, Oklahoma State fell to Kansas State, 48-0 on Oct. 29.

The meeting between the two teams will be the 73rd in the series history, with Oklahoma State holding the advantage at 40-29-3. Kansas last beat Oklahoma State in 2007 in Stillwater but haven’t beaten the Cowboys in Lawrence since 1994. Oklahoma State holds a 22-15-1 advantage in games played in Lawrence all-time.

Kansas enters its showdown with the Cowboys in search of its sixth win of the season, which would make the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Throughout the season, Kansas has seen drastic improvement in several statistical categories, ranking fifth in the country in passing efficiency (173.51), fourth in third down conversions (53.8%), third in fewest sacks allowed (0.62) and seventh in yards per play (7.13).

The improvements have shown on the scoreboard as Kansas has scored 42 total touchdowns in eight games this season, marking the most touchdowns in a season since the Jayhawks scored 42 in 12 games in 2009. Kansas’ average margin of defeat this year has fallen to 9.7, as compared to 26.1 a season ago. Since 2009, the lowest margin of defeat for the Jayhawks came that season when it was 14.4.

Defensively, Kansas linebacker Rich Miller has led the charge for the Jayhawks, totaling 63 tackles, which ranks sixth in the Big 12 this season. Safety Kenny Logan Jr. ranks seventh in the conference with 61 tackles, while defensive end Lonnie Phelps ranks third in the Big 12 with six sacks this season.

Following Kansas’ home game against Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks will travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, November 12 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets for Kansas’ two remaining home games can be purchased here.

Derek Nester
