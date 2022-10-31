KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 6 p.m. November 12th

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ November 12 matchup at Texas Tech will kick off at 6 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be Kansas’ 10th of the season and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Red Raiders will be the 24th meeting between the two teams, with Texas Tech leading the series at 21-2, including a 10-1 mark in Lubbock, Texas.

The 6 p.m. kickoff will be Kansas’ second evening kickoff of the season and its third game on ESPN+ this season. The Jayhawks enter the game at Texas Tech 2-2 on the road this season.

Kansas currently stands at 5-3 this season, including a 2-3 record in Big 12 play entering this weekend. Kansas will host No. 18 Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. on FS1, prior to its meeting with Texas Tech.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State game on Saturday, Nov. 5 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kansas Returns Home to Host #18 Oklahoma State Saturday
K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kick November 12th
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

