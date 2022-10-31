KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

K-State Wildcats

K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kick November 12th

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend.

The Wildcats are seeking to break a four-game losing skid to the Bears as their last victory was a 33-20 triumph at home in 2017. The year prior, K-State won in Waco, 42-21.

Ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, Kansas State hosts Texas on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Harley Day game, which is slated for a 6 p.m. kick, will air on FS1

Standing-room only tickets for the Wildcats’ remaining two home games can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia 11 a.m. FS1
Iowa State at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU
K-State at Baylor 6 p.m. FOX or FS1
Kansas at Texas Tech 6 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+
TCU at Texas 6:30 p.m. ABC
Kansas at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 6 p.m. November 12th
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

