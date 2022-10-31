K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kick November 12th

- Advertisement -

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend.

The Wildcats are seeking to break a four-game losing skid to the Bears as their last victory was a 33-20 triumph at home in 2017. The year prior, K-State won in Waco, 42-21.

Ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, Kansas State hosts Texas on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Harley Day game, which is slated for a 6 p.m. kick, will air on FS1

Standing-room only tickets for the Wildcats’ remaining two home games can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia 11 a.m. FS1 Iowa State at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU K-State at Baylor 6 p.m. FOX or FS1 Kansas at Texas Tech 6 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ TCU at Texas 6:30 p.m. ABC