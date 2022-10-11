Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. TheSportsTicketRadio.com 10-11-22 CHIEFS RALLY-ROUGHING THE PASSER-GOING FOR 2-MATT RHULE HUSKERS By: Sports Ticket Date: October 11, 2022 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Previous article10-10-22 KU LOSES-KSU NU WIN-NFL RECAP-CHIEFS PREVIEW-MLB PLAYOFFS Sports Ticket Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Related Headlines 10-10-22 KU LOSES-KSU NU WIN-NFL RECAP-CHIEFS PREVIEW-MLB PLAYOFFS K-State vs. TCU Game Set For Primetime Matchup October 22nd No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22 Jayhawks Ranked In Both National Polls Bulldog Rewind: Valley Heights Football at Marysville – 10/7/2022 - Advertisement - Most Viewed Jayhawks Ranked In Both National Polls K-State vs. TCU Game Set For Primetime Matchup October 22nd Coaches laud additions, changes for 2022-23 wrestling season Kansas Basketball Announces Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog on October 14 No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22 From Sunflower State RadioLatest 10-10-22 KU LOSES-KSU NU WIN-NFL RECAP-CHIEFS PREVIEW-MLB PLAYOFFS Sports Ticket - 1 day ago https://audioboom.com/posts/8172206-10-10-22-ku-loses-ksu-nu-win-nfl-recap-chiefs-preview-mlb-playoffs K-State vs. TCU Game Set For Primetime Matchup October 22nd Derek Nester - 1 day ago Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference... No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22 Derek Nester - 1 day ago Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas... Jayhawks Ranked In Both National Polls Derek Nester - 1 day ago Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – One week after entering...