Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. TheSportsTicketRadio.com 10-6-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS By: Sports Ticket Date: October 6, 2022 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Previous articleCollege GameDay Festivities to Begin Thursday; Continue Through SaturdayNext article10-6-22 ROYALS FIRE STAFF-AOW-OHTANI VS JUDGE-MAHOMES Sports Ticket Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Related Headlines Double Homicide Investigation Underway In Labette County 10-6-22 ROYALS FIRE STAFF-AOW-OHTANI VS JUDGE-MAHOMES College GameDay Festivities to Begin Thursday; Continue Through Saturday Over $17 Million Coming to Kansas to Address the Opioid Crisis Royals announce Mike Matheny and Cal Eldred will not return next season - Advertisement - Most Viewed College GameDay Festivities to Begin Thursday; Continue Through Saturday Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 6 – 10/5/2022 Kansas Basketball Announces Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog on October 14 Coaches laud additions, changes for 2022-23 wrestling season Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 – 9/8/2022 From Sunflower State RadioLatest Double Homicide Investigation Underway In Labette County Derek Nester - 19 mins ago LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI)... 10-6-22 ROYALS FIRE STAFF-AOW-OHTANI VS JUDGE-MAHOMES Sports Ticket - 6 hours ago https://audioboom.com/posts/8170341-10-6-22-royals-fire-staff-aow-ohtani-vs-judge-mahomes College GameDay Festivities to Begin Thursday; Continue Through Saturday Derek Nester - 6 hours ago Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – It will be a weekend... Over $17 Million Coming to Kansas to Address the Opioid Crisis Derek Nester - 6 hours ago TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the State...