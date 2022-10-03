Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. TheSportsTicketRadio.com 10-3-22 CHIEFS IMPRESSIVE-KU & KSU RANKED-NU IN 1ST-BRAVES-PUJOLS 702 By: Sports Ticket Date: October 3, 2022 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Previous articleJayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over CyclonesNext articleFarm Bureau Insight: The Rural Impact Sports Ticket Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Related Headlines K-State Travels to Ames for Nighttime Contest Duke, Martinez Named Big 12 Players of the Week No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15 Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time Chiefs Start Quickly and Never Let Up in Dominant Victory over Tampa Bay - Advertisement - Most Viewed Fourth Quarter Surge Pushes Wildcats Over Raiders Norton Teenager Seriously Injured In Rollover Accident Wednesday Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for January 2022 murder Kansas Basketball Announces Details for 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog on October 14 Coaches laud additions, changes for 2022-23 wrestling season From Sunflower State RadioLatest K-State Travels to Ames for Nighttime Contest Derek Nester - 2 hours ago Via K-State Athletics Game 6 20/20 K-State at Iowa State Date: Saturday, October... Duke, Martinez Named Big 12 Players of the Week Derek Nester - 2 hours ago Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second-consecutive week,... No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15 Derek Nester - 2 hours ago Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand,... Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time Derek Nester - 2 hours ago Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is...