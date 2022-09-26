Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
TheSportsTicketRadio.com

9-26-22 CHIEFS TRAIN WRECK-KU IS 4-0-KSU BEATS OU AGAIN-ROYALS RALLY-PUJOLS

By: Sports Ticket

Date:

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBroncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers
Next articleKansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1
Sports Ticket
Sports Ticket

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

K-State at Iowa State Game Set for Night Kick

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN...

Kansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1

Derek Nester -
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 8 Big 12 Conference matchup...

Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

Derek Nester -
By Aric DiLalla - DenverBroncos.com DENVER — The Broncos needed...

Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs’ Loss to Indianapolis: “We Have To Learn From It”

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs lost...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.