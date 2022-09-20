Search

Z-96.3 The Lake Remains Online Only

By: Derek Nester

Z-96.3 The Lake remains online only at this time, following a lightning strike on the Glen Elder studios last Thursday.

KD Country 94 was able to return to the air on Saturday afternoon, with mostly regular programming resuming this past Monday. Waterside Wakeup with Jason Broadfoot as well as The Sports Ticket with Wade Gerstner and Dusty Deines resumed as well.

The latest projection is Z-96.3 The Lake returning to the air on Thursday, pending the arrival of parts and installation and no other issues being found. Z-96.3 The Lake can be heard online via our Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app, and by activating your smart speaker and saying “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE CHANGE

KD Country 94 will air the Lakeside at Osborne football game Friday, with pregame at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No game will air on Z-96.3 The Lake.

The Beloit Trojans Channel at NCKSSports.com will have Beloit at Russell. Pregame 6:45 p.m., kickoff 7:00 p.m.

 

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

