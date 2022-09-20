- Advertisement -

Z-96.3 The Lake remains online only at this time, following a lightning strike on the Glen Elder studios last Thursday.

KD Country 94 was able to return to the air on Saturday afternoon, with mostly regular programming resuming this past Monday. Waterside Wakeup with Jason Broadfoot as well as The Sports Ticket with Wade Gerstner and Dusty Deines resumed as well.

The latest projection is Z-96.3 The Lake returning to the air on Thursday, pending the arrival of parts and installation and no other issues being found. Z-96.3 The Lake can be heard online via our Z-96.3 The Lake mobile app, and by activating your smart speaker and saying “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In”.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE CHANGE

KD Country 94 will air the Lakeside at Osborne football game Friday, with pregame at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No game will air on Z-96.3 The Lake.

The Beloit Trojans Channel at NCKSSports.com will have Beloit at Russell. Pregame 6:45 p.m., kickoff 7:00 p.m.