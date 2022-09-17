Fatality Accident Reported Tuesday West Of Marysville

- Advertisement -

A fatality accident was reported Tuesday evening west of Marysville on 7th road, half mile south of Keystone.

Jessee Capp, age 43, of Marysville was northbound and lost control on the bridge crossing Hop Creek. The vehicle exited the roadway near the northwest corner of the bridge and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the ditch approximately 50 feet from the bridge.

Jessee Capp of Marysville died as a result of the accident. Two juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time and suffered minor injuries.