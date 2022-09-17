Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Fatality Accident Reported Tuesday West Of Marysville

By: Bruce Dierking

Date:

- Advertisement -

A fatality accident was reported Tuesday evening west of Marysville on 7th road, half mile south of Keystone.

Jessee Capp, age 43, of Marysville was northbound and lost control on the bridge crossing Hop Creek. The vehicle exited the roadway near the northwest corner of the bridge and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the ditch approximately 50 feet from the bridge.

Jessee Capp of Marysville died as a result of the accident. Two juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time and suffered minor injuries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/16/2022
Bruce Dierking
Bruce Dierking

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 9/16/2022

Derek Nester -
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 22, Marysville 9 Clay Center 58,...

Linn Bulldogs Coach’s Corner – Trevor Kuhlman (Week 3)

Sunflower State Radio -
Linn Bulldogs Coach's Corner - Trevor Kuhlman (Week 3)

Frankfort Wildcats Coach’s Corner – Nick Anderson (Week 3)

Sunflower State Radio -
Frankfort Wildcats Coach's Corner - Nick Anderson (Week 3)

Valley Heights Mustangs Coach’s Corner – Cody Trimble (Week 3)

Sunflower State Radio -
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 3)

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.