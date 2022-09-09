Search

Photo Courtesy of Dusty Deines
High School Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 – 9/8/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

September 7, 2022, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2022 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 5. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2021-22 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking

Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 6-0 (2)
2. Washburn Rural 3-1 (3)
3. Blue Valley West 3-0 (4)
4. Olathe Northwest 1-2 (1)
5. Blue Valley 3-0 (6)
6. Blue Valley Northwest 4-0 (7)
7. Shawnee Mission Northwest 4-2 (8)
8. Olathe West 8-2 (NR)
9. Hutchinson 8-1 (10)
10. Lawrence-Free State 1-2 (5)

Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 6-0 (2)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1 (1)
3. Bishop Carroll 4-0 (6)
4. Spring Hill 3-1 (8)
5. Topeka-Seaman 2-1 (5)
6. Maize South 6-2 (4)
7. Mill Valley 1-1 (7)
8. Andover Central 7-0 (10)
9. Goddard-Eisenhower 7-1 (9)
10. Lansing 1-1 (3)

Class 4A
1. Andale 7-0 (1)
2. Bishop Miege 1-2 (2)
3. Circle 2-0 (3)
4. Baldwin 7-0 (4)
5. Ottawa 0-3 (5)
6. Abilene 2-1 (9)
7. Rock Creek 7-0 (NR)
8. Clearwater 2-0 (10)
9. Paola 2-0 (NR)
10. Clay Center 2-0 (NR)

Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 8-0 (2)
2. Heritage Christian 2-3 (1)
3. Cheney 4-0 (3)
4. Beloit 6-1 (4)
5. Riverton 3-0 (6)
6. Royal Valley 12-1 (NR)
7. Goodland 4-0 (5)
8. Trinity Academy 5-0 (8)
9. Phillipsburg 2-0 (9)
10. Smoky Valley 8-1 (10)

Class 2A
1. Hillsboro 6-0 (2)
2. Sedgwick 8-0 (6)
3. Smith Center 2-0 (1)
4. Ellinwood 2-1 (3)
5. Garden Plain 1-1 (4)
6. Inman 6-1 (10)
7. Valley Heights 6-2 (8)
8. Jefferson County North 2-0 (5)
9. Maranatha Christian 4-2 (9)
10. Meade 3-0 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Spearville 2-0 (1)
2. Little River 3-0 (2)
3. Pretty Prairie 7-1 (3)
4. Victoria 4-0 (6)
5. Doniphan West 5-0 (NR)
6. Macksville 5-0 (NR)
7. Sylvan-Lucas 2-0 (9)
8. Lakeside 2-0 (10)
9. Centralia 4-1 (4)
10. Kiowa County 7-1 (5)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover 2-0 (1)
2. Attica 6-0 (3)
3. Lebo 3-1 (2)
4. Golden Plains 8-0 (8)
5. St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (NR)
6. Northern Valley 5-1 (NR)
7. Central Plains 2-1 (4)
8. St. Francis 2-1 (NR)
9. Linn 1-1 (5)
10. Greeley County 8-2 (NR)

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

