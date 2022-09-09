Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 1 – 9/8/2022

September 7, 2022, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2022 Week 1 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 5. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2021-22 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.
Rank – School – Record – Pre-Season Ranking
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 6-0 (2)
2. Washburn Rural 3-1 (3)
3. Blue Valley West 3-0 (4)
4. Olathe Northwest 1-2 (1)
5. Blue Valley 3-0 (6)
6. Blue Valley Northwest 4-0 (7)
7. Shawnee Mission Northwest 4-2 (8)
8. Olathe West 8-2 (NR)
9. Hutchinson 8-1 (10)
10. Lawrence-Free State 1-2 (5)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 6-0 (2)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1 (1)
3. Bishop Carroll 4-0 (6)
4. Spring Hill 3-1 (8)
5. Topeka-Seaman 2-1 (5)
6. Maize South 6-2 (4)
7. Mill Valley 1-1 (7)
8. Andover Central 7-0 (10)
9. Goddard-Eisenhower 7-1 (9)
10. Lansing 1-1 (3)
Class 4A
1. Andale 7-0 (1)
2. Bishop Miege 1-2 (2)
3. Circle 2-0 (3)
4. Baldwin 7-0 (4)
5. Ottawa 0-3 (5)
6. Abilene 2-1 (9)
7. Rock Creek 7-0 (NR)
8. Clearwater 2-0 (10)
9. Paola 2-0 (NR)
10. Clay Center 2-0 (NR)
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 8-0 (2)
2. Heritage Christian 2-3 (1)
3. Cheney 4-0 (3)
4. Beloit 6-1 (4)
5. Riverton 3-0 (6)
6. Royal Valley 12-1 (NR)
7. Goodland 4-0 (5)
8. Trinity Academy 5-0 (8)
9. Phillipsburg 2-0 (9)
10. Smoky Valley 8-1 (10)
Class 2A
1. Hillsboro 6-0 (2)
2. Sedgwick 8-0 (6)
3. Smith Center 2-0 (1)
4. Ellinwood 2-1 (3)
5. Garden Plain 1-1 (4)
6. Inman 6-1 (10)
7. Valley Heights 6-2 (8)
8. Jefferson County North 2-0 (5)
9. Maranatha Christian 4-2 (9)
10. Meade 3-0 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Spearville 2-0 (1)
2. Little River 3-0 (2)
3. Pretty Prairie 7-1 (3)
4. Victoria 4-0 (6)
5. Doniphan West 5-0 (NR)
6. Macksville 5-0 (NR)
7. Sylvan-Lucas 2-0 (9)
8. Lakeside 2-0 (10)
9. Centralia 4-1 (4)
10. Kiowa County 7-1 (5)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover 2-0 (1)
2. Attica 6-0 (3)
3. Lebo 3-1 (2)
4. Golden Plains 8-0 (8)
5. St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (NR)
6. Northern Valley 5-1 (NR)
7. Central Plains 2-1 (4)
8. St. Francis 2-1 (NR)
9. Linn 1-1 (5)
10. Greeley County 8-2 (NR)