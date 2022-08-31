8-31-22 BRAD MASON-BELOIT CROSS COUNTRY

Team
League
Overall
Doniphan West
3-0
3-0
Hanover
2-0
2-0
Centralia
2-0
6-1
Valley Heights
2-0
6-2
Clifton-Clyde
2-1
2-1
Linn
1-1
1-1
Washington County
1-1
2-4
Axtell
1-1
2-5
Blue Valley
1-2
1-2
Onaga
0-2
0-2
Wetmore
0-2
0-2
Frankfort
0-2
0-2
Troy
0-3
0-3
Scores from August 30
Valley...
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.