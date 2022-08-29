KVA Announces 2022 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings

August 26, 2022, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2022 Pre-Season Volleyball Rankings. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from the 2021-22 school year, and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.
Rank – School
Class 6A
1. Olathe Northwest
2. Blue Valley North
3. Washburn Rural
4. Blue Valley West
5. Lawrence-Free State
6. Blue Valley
7. Blue Valley Northwest
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Wichita Northwest
10. Hutchinson
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. St. James Academy
3. Lansing
4. Maize South
5. Topeka-Seaman
6. Bishop Carroll
7. Mill Valley
8. Spring Hill
9. Goddard-Eisenhower
10. Andover Central
Class 4A
1. Andale
2. Bishop Miege
3. Circle
4. Baldwin
5. Ottawa
6. Augusta
7. Louisburg
8. McPherson
9. Abilene
10. Clearwater
Class 3A
1. Heritage Christian
2. Nemaha Central
3. Cheney
4. Beloit
5. Goodland
6. Riverton
7. Silver Lake
8. Trinity Academy
9. Phillipsburg
10. Smoky Valley
Class 2A
1. Smith Center
2. Hillsboro
3. Ellinwood
4. Garden Plain
5. Jefferson County North
6. Sedgwick
7. St. Mary’s-Colgan
8. Valley Heights
9. Maranatha Christian
10. Inman
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Spearville
2. Little River
3. Pretty Prairie
4. Centralia
5. Kiowa County
6. Victoria
7. South Central
8. Goessel
9. Sylvan-Lucas
10. Lakeside
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Hanover
2. Lebo
3. Attica
4. Central Plains
5. Linn
6. Bucklin
7. Argonia
8. Golden Plains
9. Dighton
10. Wheatland-Grinnell