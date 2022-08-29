Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsAgriculture News

Farm Bureau Insight: Betting On The Farm

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

By Greg Doering, Kansas Farm Bureau

The biggest bets aren’t made at a card table, racetrack or during the Super Bowl. Instead, they happen every day on farms and ranches across the country. While most bettors place their hopes (and a few dollars) on a single event, those who grow our food face a successive series of wagers with the fate of the farm in the balance.

It takes a lot of optimism to grow a crop from seed or raise an animal from birth when so much is often out of your control. Perils from Mother Nature abound — heat, cold, drought, flood, insects, diseases, storms and fires are just some of the potentially devastating events that can cause a bet to go south. Even if you successfully navigate all of those, you may still find yourself receiving a payout that doesn’t seem to justify all the risk, let alone the expense of production.

Resolve is necessary in a business where just breaking even sometimes counts as a remarkable achievement. Not losing everything means you get to stay at the table. There’s always a reason that next year will be better, fewer repairs needed, better weather, higher prices and so on.

Thankfully, farmers and ranchers have access to risk management tools and other programs through the farm bill. Their jobs still take plenty of optimism, resolve and courage, but it makes the lean years a little more bearable.

With work on the 2023 farm bill already underway, it’s important to remember the difficulties that come with food production. The farm bill doesn’t just offer protection for farmers and ranchers, it’s also a national security package.
A robust domestic food supply strengthens our country while offering consumers the benefit of high-quality, affordable food. The farm bill’s nutrition component provides help to our most vulnerable brethren. Other aspects of the bill fund conservation programs and make investments in agricultural research.

The farm bill has a long history of broad, bipartisan support in Congress because it comprehensively addresses the threats inherent in producing food. Cynics like to claim it merely buys votes with programs aimed at both rural (crop insurance) and urban populations (nutrition programs), but the two are linked.

This is something the skeptics misunderstand. What happens at farm level can’t be separated from the food going to towns and cities. The unity of nutrition and farm programs has been one of the greatest successes of the farm bill, and it should be the bedrock of the upcoming legislation.

These safety nets don’t eliminate all the risks that come with production agriculture, but they do tilt the odds ever so slightly. Just as homeowners buy insurance hoping it’s never needed; farmers don’t plant a crop with the intention of it failing. Similarly, nobody sets out with the goal of needing the nutrition programs offered under the farm bill.

Farming will always be a big gamble. The safest bet the rest of us can make is ensuring those who grow and raise the food we eat have the tools they need to continue providing us with healthy, safe, nutritious and affordable food for years to come.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization whose mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePadres vs. Royals Game Highlights (8/28/22) | MLB Highlights
Next articleDaniel Salloi strikes early as Sporting sinks San Jose 1-0
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.