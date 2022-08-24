Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/22/2022

- Advertisement -

Marysville City Council met Monday, and after public hearings with no one present for public comment, proceeded unanimously to pass the revenue neutral act, and 2023 budget as published. City Manager Austin St. John presented a map of population numbers in current city wards, with 813 in ward 1, 812 in ward 2, 757 in ward 3, and 1,063 in ward 4, which includes the Keystone development, senior housing duplexes, and Bulldog Apartments. He indicated that council could move forward apportioning wards evenly by current population, or if they chose could adopt another form of electing members, such as at large which some cities have adopted. No decisions were made, and a public meeting will be scheduled at city hall September 14 at 6 p.m. to share ideas and seek public input.

Representatives with the Black Squirrel Committee shared some information as to planned activities in October, marking the 50th anniversary of Marysville being declared the Black Squirrel City. Traditional activities are planned Thursday, October 20, with a community celebration continuing Saturday, October 22 to include games and entertainments, and an afternoon parade. An additional 16 squirrel statues will be introduced to the 34 currently in place. They are to return at the next council meeting with further particulars.

City staff and parks and rec have been negotiating with adjacent property owners to allow walk in fishing access at the Country Club Lake. A list of talking points was presented, which would restrict access to fishing only, with no camping, cookouts, or pets. The conversation will continue with the property owners and city.

Revising the UTV ordinance, allowing operation on city streets was brought back up. A number of points were made, with varying degrees of enthusiasm. Council did ask public input, and will send the matter to Police and Fire Committee for further discussion.

Council heard an engineer’s recommendation that the city proceed with resurfacing the airport runway, which was installed in the 1970’s, and has been resurfaced several times, most recently 7 years ago. Federal aviation funds would cover 90 percent of the $574,000 project cost, with the city portion at $57,400.

Details of the county wide in fill housing proposal, that would allow ten-year property tax exemption for improvements or new housing construction over $25,000 up to a cap of $300,000 were discussed, with determination of eligible property within city limits to be finalized. Frustration that open lots in the flood plain would not qualify for construction were shared, with a note that federal funds used for purchase of the lots restrict any development. It was suggested to involve Planning and Zoning Committee in the discussion.

City Attorney John McNish suggested a review of penalties for marijuana possession in order to be more consistent with state law guidelines. This was referred to Police and Fire Committee. Sport and Recreation Committee will meet next Wednesday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m.