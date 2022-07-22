Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
TheSportsTicketRadio.com

7-22-22 SHRINE BOWL PREVIEW-EILERT PROMOTED-BASEBALL BACK-FOOTBALL MONEY

By: Sports Ticket

Date:

Previous articleArea Athletes and Coaches Set for 2022 Shrine Bowl
Next articleBarnes, Kan Cattleman Indicted For Alleged Financial Crimes
Sports Ticket
Sports Ticket

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Barnes, Kan Cattleman Indicted For Alleged Financial Crimes

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka...

Area Athletes and Coaches Set for 2022 Shrine Bowl

Dusty Deines -
The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be held...

[NCKS] Kansas Shrine Bowl in Pittsburg Saturday

Sports Ticket -

The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is taking place this Saturday, July 23 in Pittsburg.  The nckssports.com area will have plenty of representation at this year's event.  Brennan Walker from Beloit, Keyan Miller and Dalton Owen of Concordia, Smith Center's Colton Haresnape and Chase Poague and Matthew Rodriguez of Southeast of Saline are all playing for the West squad, while Beloit's Brad Gober and Concordia's Jordan Echer are assistant coaches for the West.  The West will battle the East in the annual football all-star game with kickoff at 7:00 Saturday night at Carnie Smith Stadium, the home of the Pittsburg State Gorillas.  Full rosters and info can be found at the link below.

2022 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Osborne Native Eilert Promoted to Assistant Coach at West Virginia

Dusty Deines -
Josh Eilert, a 2000 graduate of Oborne High School,...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.