7-22-22 SHRINE BOWL PREVIEW-EILERT PROMOTED-BASEBALL BACK-FOOTBALL MONEY

The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl is taking place this Saturday, July 23 in Pittsburg. The nckssports.com area will have plenty of representation at this year's event. Brennan Walker from Beloit, Keyan Miller and Dalton Owen of Concordia, Smith Center's Colton Haresnape and Chase Poague and Matthew Rodriguez of Southeast of Saline are all playing for the West squad, while Beloit's Brad Gober and Concordia's Jordan Echer are assistant coaches for the West. The West will battle the East in the annual football all-star game with kickoff at 7:00 Saturday night at Carnie Smith Stadium, the home of the Pittsburg State Gorillas. Full rosters and info can be found at the link below.

