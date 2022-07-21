Osborne Native Eilert Promoted to Assistant Coach at West Virginia

Josh Eilert, a 2000 graduate of Oborne High School, has been promoted to Assistant Coach on Bob Huggins’ staff with West Virginia men’s basketball. Eilert has been with the Mountaineers since Huggins took over the program in 2007.

Eilert played two seasons of college ball at Cloud County Community College from 2000-2002 before transferring to K-State for his final two years from 2002-2004. He graduated in 2004 with a degree in marketing and came back to the Kansas State program as a graduate assistant from 2005-2007. After one year with Huggins in Manhattan, Eilert followed him to Morgantown. He has worked his way from video coordinator to coordinator of operations, then to director of men’s basketball operations. Now, Eilert has a larger role with the development of West Virginia’s players as an assistant coach on the bench.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to move into an assistant coach role here at West Virginia,” Eilert said. “I’ve been lucky to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the past 15 years while patiently waiting to get back on the floor. I’m excited to continue to build relationships on the recruiting trail, while representing this great state on and off the floor. I’m eager to get back on the floor to coach, scout and help develop our post players.”

The full story from West Virginia Sports SID Bryan Messerly can be found at this link: Eilert Named Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach.