Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/11/2022

Marysville City Council met Monday, and approved for publication the 2023 budget, which is virtually unchanged at 67.547 mills. Public hearing for the budget is set for the August 8 regular council meeting.

Extensive repairs on broken underground pipes at the city swimming pool are nearing completion, and they are expected to open next Tuesday, July 19 with hours from 1-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Pool passes have been refunded, and the pool will be open free the remainder of the summer. Council discussed and adopted a revised wage scale for lifeguards and pool staff.

A 90 day window for completion of demolition for five properties that were approved for reimbursement in 2021 was implemented in order to qualify, and future demo requests for economic assistance will be held to a 90 day timeline as well.