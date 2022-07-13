11th Chad McDaniel Memorial Race Wednesday Night in Beloit

Many drivers will make their way to Beloit on Wednesday night for the 11th running of the Chad McDaniel Memorial Race. The cars and stars of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series return to Solomon Valley Raceway in honor and memory of Concordia native Chad McDaniel, who lost his life in a USAC National Midget race in Knoxville, IA in 2009.

The event features some of the best drivers nationwide. Christopher Bell won this event in 2013 and 2017, and he is currently on the NASCAR Cup circuit and ranked #8 in the Cup Standings heading into this weekend. After a two-year hiatus in 2019 and 2020, the race returned to Beloit last year. Tanner Thorson was the winner in 2021.

Some of the featured drivers include defending series champion and current points leader Buddy Kofoid, who finished fourth place in last season’s race. Justin Grant, who was the 2020 Silver Crown Champion in USAC Racing, has been on the podium in all three of his runs at Solomon Valley Raceway and finished third in both 2018 and 2021. This is the only USAC race in the state of Kansas for the entire season. Bryant Wiedeman, a native of Colby, KS had a fifth place finish last season in his first start in his home state. Wiedeman is currently third in the national series points standings.

Nathan LaBarge, who is a co-promoter of the Chad McDaniel Memorial discusses how big of a deal it is to have the only USAC race in the State.

Also running in the Chad McDaniel Memorial Race will be the Lucas Oil NOW600 Series/Jayhusker Racing Non-Wing and Restrictor Micros.

The Chad McDaniel Memorial Race starts with hot laps at 6:30 tonight with qualifying at 7:00 and racing to start at approximately 7:30. Gates will open at 5:00 at Solomon Valley Raceway. Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for students high school age and younger and all-access pit passes can be purchased for $35 at the pit gate or the main grandstand gate.