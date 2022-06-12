Volunteers & Workers Continue To Work In Area Communities Impacted By Tornadic Storms Saturday

Volunteers and workers wearied from a full day of recovery efforts Sunday, from the severe storms that battered Marshall and Gage counties. Hardest hit communities were Wymore, Marysville, Blue Rapids and Waterville. Downed trees were numerous, with fewer reports of structural damage. Roofs and some buildings did not escape storm damage. It is expected that insurance adjusters next week will assist in providing more comprehensive data and information.

KNDY will be reaching out to emergency management agencies, law enforcement and others in summarizing storm cleanup efforts, and resources for residents affected. Those with information that may assist the public may reach out to KNDY for announcements as warranted. Leave a voice mail at (785) 562-2361, or email kndy@bluevalley.net. Any businesses that could assist with cleanup or repairs may also contact KNDY to share contact information.

Remarkably no injuries were reported from the tornado, and related storms Saturday evening. Advance warning from the National Weather Service, local media, and officials likely contributed to that fact. Assessments from the weather service will determine the exact path, and intensity of the storms will be forthcoming. Super cells formed over southeast Nebraska, and northeast Kansas, spawning multiple tornados. Radar indicated rotation was also observed from the National Weather Service. Kansas was hardest hit by winds, and the tornadic activity, while Nebraska residents also reported large hail at many locations.

Power should be restored for most residents, anyone who is still without electric service is asked to call their provider.

Evergy, Nemaha-Marshall Electric Cooperative and city crews continued to repair poles, lines and other parts of local grids Sunday. Residents who need to reach Evergy to notify of continued outage, should call 1-800-544-4857. Anyone on the Nemaha-Marshall Electric Cooperative lines still without power were asked to call 866-736-2347. In southeast Nebraska, Norris Public Power continued efforts to fully restore power, and ask anyone call them at 1-800-858-4707 for assistance.