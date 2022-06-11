Search

Storm Damage in Marysville on June 11, 2022. Photo by Jeff Ottens
Tornadic Thunderstorms Move Across Marshall County; Damage to Marysville, Blue Rapids & Waterville

By: Bruce Dierking

UPDATED INFORMATION @ 11:00 PM

  • City of Blue Rapids is asking residents to conserve water as the city wells are without power and unable to pump or treat new water.
  • Waterville City Hall is available for residents to go to who need electricity for oxygen machines.
  • The Marysville Police Department is available to anyone needing electricity. The Police Station is also available for anyone who needs power for oxygen machines.
  • Marshall County Emergency Management would like everybody to stay off the roads so crews can clear damage and repair downed power lines.
  • Blue Valley Technologies is reporting outages across their service area. They will resume repairs once law enforcement allows travel on area roads.
  • U.S. Highway 77 is closed between Waterville and Blue Rapids according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
  • The latest update on power restoration from Evergy can be found on their website at https://outagemap.evergy.com/
  • KNDY AM & FM Radio remains off-the-air due to power outages in Marysville.

Marysville and many outlying communities still without power, going on 11 p.m. Saturday. The storm in Gage and adjacent counties built south, and Marshall County was hit hard around 6 p.m.

Much tree damage throughout Marysville with word that Blue Rapids and Waterville hit hard too. Building damage is mostly confined to downtown Marysville with significant damage at Pepsi, CES Engineering, and some downtown buildings.

Hometown Lumber hit hard north end, but that section of town east of the Country Club has power.

Lots of looker’s, be safe as many streets still partially blocked with downed trees. It is likely to be some long days ahead assessing and repairing damage.

The good news, we had plenty of warning with the slow storm movement, and damage to houses, at least in Marysville appears minimal.

We look forward to getting back on air, and continuing coverage for our communities. Be safe everyone.

Bruce Dierking
President/General Manager
KNDY AM & FM

 

Storm damage photos from Jeff Ottens

Previous articleKNDY AM 1570, FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 Remain Off-The-Air Following Tornadic Storm
