KNDY AM 1570, FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 Remain Off-The-Air Following Tornadic Storm

Following the tornadic thunderstorm that went across Marshall County Saturday evening, KNDY AM 1570, FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 all remain off-the-air. Following power restoration by Evergy at our studio and power restoration at our transmitters, we will assess the damage and return to the air as soon as possible.

Please download the KNDY mobile apps to your phone, and we will simulcast our sister-station KD Country 94 online until we begin broadcasting again. You can listen online at https://streamdb9web.securenetsystems.net/cirruscontent/index.cfm?stationCallSign=KNDYFM