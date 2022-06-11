Search

KNDY AM 1570, FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 Remain Off-The-Air Following Tornadic Storm

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Following the tornadic thunderstorm that went across Marshall County Saturday evening, KNDY AM 1570, FM 94.1 & FM 95.5 all remain off-the-air. Following power restoration by Evergy at our studio and power restoration at our transmitters, we will assess the damage and return to the air as soon as possible.

Please download the KNDY mobile apps to your phone, and we will simulcast our sister-station KD Country 94 online until we begin broadcasting again. You can listen online at https://streamdb9web.securenetsystems.net/cirruscontent/index.cfm?stationCallSign=KNDYFM

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

