6-6-22 ROYALS-WARRIORS EVEN SERIES-NHL-NADAL

The 8th Annual State Line All-Star Basketball Games were held on Saturday at Red Cloud (NE). The Twin Valley Conference earned a sweep over the Northern Plains League in the games. In the girls game, the TVC won 47-40 despite a strong comeback attempt by the NPL. Ava Stull of Osborne led the NPL with 16 points, while Paige Hollerich of St. John's/Tipton added 10. In the boys game, the TVC used a 20-7 third quarter on their way to a 64-51 win. Kylan Cunningham of Lakeside scored 14 points and Jaret Eitzmann from St. John's/Tipton added 10. Full box scores can be found below.
The Kansas Volleyball Association held their annual All-Star Match at Washburn's Lee Arena in Topeka. Smith Center's Ashlyn Long played on the Red squad and Tallon Rentschler played on the Blue team, while their coach Nick Linn was a coach for the Blue as well. Long and the Red squad picked up the win in the match. Smith Center also picked up their KVA Awards. Linn was named the 2A Coach of the Year and Rentschler the 2A Player of the Year in the fall. The Lady Red were also given the KVA Team Academic Award and named the 2A Program of the Year. (Pictured L to R: Ashlyn Long, Coach Nick Linn, Tallon Rentschler, Lady Red Assistant Coach Denyse Kattenberg; Photo courtesy of Smith Center Lady Red Twitter page.)
