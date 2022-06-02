2022 Radio Affiliates Coverage Map

Search
By: Derek Nester

Can’t make it to Beloit for the 2022 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games? Catch the radio broadcast right here on our website, or on a local affiliate station covering your area.

The 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games will be broadcast via the Ad Astra Radio App on Sports Stream #1. Download the app today and be ready to tune in on gameday. Find a link online at www.adastraradio.com.

 

94.1 KDNS-FM – DOWNS/BELOIT

The flagship of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network is KD Country 94, KDNS-FM in Glen Elder, Kansas. General Manager Wade Gerstner and Sports Director Dusty Deines will provide the play-by-play action across the entire network from Trojan Field.

CLASSIC COUNTRY 1570 AM & 94.1 FM – MARYSVILLE

Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska can listen to the 2021 All-Star Games on Classic County AM 1570 & 94.1 FM in Marysville, Kansas. *94.1 FM coverage area is approximately the red circle below.

KR 92 COUNTRY – BELLEVILLE

North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska can listen to the 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network on KR 92 Country.. 92.1 KREP-FM in Belleville.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

