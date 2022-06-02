2022 Radio Affiliates Coverage Map

Can’t make it to Beloit for the 2022 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games? Catch the radio broadcast right here on our website, or on a local affiliate station covering your area.

AD ASTRA RADIO.COM SPORTS #1

The 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games will be broadcast via the Ad Astra Radio App on Sports Stream #1. Download the app today and be ready to tune in on gameday. Find a link online at www.adastraradio.com.

94.1 KDNS-FM – DOWNS/BELOIT

The flagship of the Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network is KD Country 94, KDNS-FM in Glen Elder, Kansas. General Manager Wade Gerstner and Sports Director Dusty Deines will provide the play-by-play action across the entire network from Trojan Field.

CLASSIC COUNTRY 1570 AM & 94.1 FM – MARYSVILLE

Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska can listen to the 2021 All-Star Games on Classic County AM 1570 & 94.1 FM in Marysville, Kansas. *94.1 FM coverage area is approximately the red circle below.

KR 92 COUNTRY – BELLEVILLE

North Central Kansas and South Central Nebraska can listen to the 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Radio Network on KR 92 Country.. 92.1 KREP-FM in Belleville.