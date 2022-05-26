Waterville Nickel Day Celebration Begins Friday, Continues Saturday

Waterville Nickel Day is Saturday. Join a day of fun, beginning with the Lions pancake feed 7:30-10 at the community center. Show your ride at the car show, registration 8-10 a.m. with all entries welcome, rides on the Central Branch Railroad and family friendly games include cake walk, bingo, chicken drop, haybale toss, face painting, kids train and more from 10-2, with concessions, beer garden, and Bite Me BBQ available. A parade is planned Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

A burger bash and cruise night Friday will kick off the annual Nickel Day celebration which continues Saturday in Waterville. Steakburgers, with baked beans, chips, and cake for $10 Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the community center, and then join the cruise to follow. Saturday activities include a pancake feed, car show, family games, central branch railroad rides, concessions, and a parade at 2:15 p.m. Join the fun this weekend in Waterville.

All are welcome to the Nickel Day Car Show Saturday with registration 8-10 a.m., $20 per entry with dash plaques for the first 75, t-shirts for the first 100, and trophies for category winners.