Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Waterville Nickel Day Celebration Begins Friday, Continues Saturday

By: Bruce Dierking

Date:

Waterville Nickel Day is Saturday. Join a day of fun, beginning with the Lions pancake feed 7:30-10 at the community center. Show your ride at the car show, registration 8-10 a.m. with all entries welcome, rides on the Central Branch Railroad and family friendly games include cake walk, bingo, chicken drop, haybale toss, face painting, kids train and more from 10-2, with concessions, beer garden, and Bite Me BBQ available. A parade is planned Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

A burger bash and cruise night Friday will kick off the annual Nickel Day celebration which continues Saturday in Waterville. Steakburgers, with baked beans, chips, and cake for $10 Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the community center, and then join the cruise to follow. Saturday activities include a pancake feed, car show, family games, central branch railroad rides, concessions, and a parade at 2:15 p.m. Join the fun this weekend in Waterville.

All are welcome to the Nickel Day Car Show Saturday with registration 8-10 a.m., $20 per entry with dash plaques for the first 75, t-shirts for the first 100, and trophies for category winners.

Previous articleNorton County Community Foundation Awards $22,950 in Scholarships
Next articlePool Leak & Staffing Part Of Marysville City Council Meeting Discussions – 5/23/2022
Bruce Dierking
Bruce Dierking

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Johnny Russell brace sends Sporting KC to Open Cup quarterfinals in 2-1 comeback win over Houston

Derek Nester -
Captain Johnny Russell lifted Sporting Kansas City into the...

5-26-22 NBA PLAYOFFS-NHL PLAYOFFS-ROYALS-NADAL MILESTONE

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8090449-5-26-22-nba-playoffs-nhl-playoffs-royals-nadal-milestone

Kansas State Parks Partnering with Kansas Public Libraries to Offer Free Park Entrance

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas State Parks are partnering...

Fatality Accident Takes Life Of Recent Southern High Graduate

Bruce Dierking -
A fatality accident in Gage County Saturday night near...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.