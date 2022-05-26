Fatality Accident Takes Life Of Recent Southern High Graduate

A fatality accident in Gage County Saturday night near Holmesville claimed the life of a recent Southern High graduate.

Keilan J. Schulz, age 17, of Blue Springs reportedly died at the scene after he and another young man, 18-year-old Billy O’Keefe Jr. of Wymore were ejected from a vehicle which rolled over after leaving the road a mile northwest of Holmesville, at S. 36th and East Locust. Identity of the driver has not yet been released, but indications are that high speed at a curve led to the accident. O’Keefe Jr. suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Lincoln hospital.