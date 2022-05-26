Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local NewsKNDY News

Fatality Accident Takes Life Of Recent Southern High Graduate

By: Bruce Dierking

Date:

A fatality accident in Gage County Saturday night near Holmesville claimed the life of a recent Southern High graduate.

Keilan J. Schulz, age 17, of Blue Springs reportedly died at the scene after he and another young man, 18-year-old Billy O’Keefe Jr. of Wymore were ejected from a vehicle which rolled over after leaving the road a mile northwest of Holmesville, at S. 36th and East Locust. Identity of the driver has not yet been released, but indications are that high speed at a curve led to the accident. O’Keefe Jr. suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Lincoln hospital.

Previous articlePool Leak & Staffing Part Of Marysville City Council Meeting Discussions – 5/23/2022
Next articleKansas State Parks Partnering with Kansas Public Libraries to Offer Free Park Entrance
Bruce Dierking
Bruce Dierking

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Johnny Russell brace sends Sporting KC to Open Cup quarterfinals in 2-1 comeback win over Houston

Derek Nester -
Captain Johnny Russell lifted Sporting Kansas City into the...

5-26-22 NBA PLAYOFFS-NHL PLAYOFFS-ROYALS-NADAL MILESTONE

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8090449-5-26-22-nba-playoffs-nhl-playoffs-royals-nadal-milestone

Kansas State Parks Partnering with Kansas Public Libraries to Offer Free Park Entrance

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas State Parks are partnering...

Pool Leak & Staffing Part Of Marysville City Council Meeting Discussions – 5/23/2022

Bruce Dierking -
Marysville City Council met Monday. A routine request from...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.