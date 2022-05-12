Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State SportsTheSportsTicketRadio.com

5-12-22 ROYALS-WHIT-O’HEARN-AOW-NFL SCHEDULE-NBA-NHL

By: Sports Ticket

Date:

Previous articleRoyals vs. Rangers Game Highlights (5/11/22) | MLB Highlights
Sports Ticket
Sports Ticket

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Royals vs. Rangers Game Highlights (5/11/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

Bill Self Receives His Second Winged Foot Award from New York Athletic Club

Derek Nester -
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics NEW YORK, N.Y. – University of Kansas...

Board of Education focuses on zero-tolerance policies, alternative education in equity report

Derek Nester -
by Noah Taborda, Kansas Reflector May 11, 2022 TOPEKA —...

[NCKS] KBCA All-Star Game Rosters Set

Sports Ticket -

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) has announced their rosters for their All-Star Games set to be played this June.  Two area athletes have been selected to play in the game.  On the girls side, Smith Center's Tallon Rentschler will play for the Blue team and in the boys contest, Cav Carlgren of Concordia will be on the Gold Team.  The KBCA All-Star Games are scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at Mabee Arena on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.  The girls game is slated to tip off at 5:00 with the boys to follow at 7:30.  Full rosters can be found below.

KBCA Girls All-Star Game Rosters

KBCA Boys All-Star Game Rosters

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.