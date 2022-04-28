4-28-22 AOW-ROYALS FALTER-CHIEFS DRAFT-SCENARIOS-NBA PLAYOFFS

The 82nd Annual Beloit Relays are set for this Friday, April 29 at Trojan Field in Beloit. 33 teams are competing in the event, with 12 in the 3-4A Division and 21 in the 1-2A Division. There are almost 700 athletes that are competing in nearly 1,400 entries. Between the four divisions combined, there are athletes in 17 different events that have the top mark in their class in Kansas this season. There are also athletes in ten different events that are returning state champions from 2021 at this year's Beloit Relays. KD Country 94 will have live updates from the Relays each half our starting at 10:00 a.m. Live results can be found at the links below.

Beloit Relays MileSplit Live Results

Medalist Live Results