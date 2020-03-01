SITE REDEVELOPMENT IN PROGRESS

Welcome to Sunflower State Radio. Our website is currently under re-development at this time. Keep checking back, and we will release our new look here soon.

LISTEN TO OUR STATIONS ONLINE

KD COUNTRY 94 | Z-96.3 THE LAKE | CLASSIC HITS KQNK | 95.5 KNDY | 1570 KNDY

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

THE SPORTS TICKET | TVL SPOTLIGHT | KNDY NEWS

WEATHEROLOGY FORECASTS

NORTON AREA | BELOIT AREA | MARYSVILLE AREA | KANSAS RADAR

KD Country 94 wants to send YOU to Wichita to see the PBR NEXGRILL Invitational at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita! Listen to KD Country 94 and Waterside Wakeup to hear how to win tickets weekday mornings. If you want to buy tickets, find them online at https://selectaseat.com/pbr22

CONTACT OUR RADIO STATIONS

KDNS & KZDY

P.O. Box 88

Glen Elder, KS 67446

Phone: (785) 545-3220

Email: kdnskzdy@nckcn.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road

Norton, KS 67654

Phone: (785) 877-3378

Email: kqnk@ruraltel.net

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road

Marysville, KS 66508

Phone: (785) 562-2361

Email: kndy@bluevalley.net

ROYALS BUS TRIP DETAILS

Take a ride with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake as we are going

to cheer on the boys in Blue, the Kansas City Royals this Spring

Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

8 a.m. Depart from Beloit High School Parking Lot

12:30 p.m. Arrive at Kauffman Stadium

9:30 p.m. Return to Beloit

We provide the transportation, the fuel, a ticket to the game, snacks, drinks (pop/water), and a chance to win prizes on the bus ride to the game.

Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your seat now as seating is limited!

Hurry these seats will go fast!