Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 4/11/2022

Marysville City Council Monday took up discussion of allowing highway access off U.S. Highway 36 for a proposed car wash to be developed just west of the United Bank drive in at 19th street, that would cover the rest of those two blocks west to 17th street. An investor group led by Ron Buck of Kansas City had requested Planning and Zoning Committee approval, and during the process was advised that KDOT approval was required as the entry would be a revision of the city highway access management plan. A back and forth among council raised several concerns, including deviation from the plan, precedent set going forward, safety, and the need for a fourth car wash in the community. A motion to allow a change if a KDOT survey indicates feasibility and meets safety requirements was passed on a 6-2 vote.

An interlocal agreement was unanimously approved accepting the contribution of $350,000 from the Chad and Joy Kramer family, and Marysville USD 364 school district for reconstruction of the six existing tennis courts in the Marysville City Park, with a $100,000 match from the city. The Kramer’s and the district had also allowed funds toward maintenance, and an earlier conversation was that the city would pursue construction of two additional tennis courts, however a site that is mutually acceptable has not been identified. Work is to begin following the boy’s tennis competition this spring, with completion expected by fall of this year.

Approval was given for a proposal from Mosquito Squad to provide spraying services again this year at city parks, ball fields, and other public areas at a cost of $7,000, and an $11,000 bid for carpet in the meeting room of the new fire station.

Police Chief Matt Simpson presented a restructuring of the police department, allowing training, and advancement as well as succession from current forces, and would promote James Leis and Anthony Escalante from Sargent to Lieutenant, and add an investigator position. Simpson noted that any of these three would then be qualified for consideration as leadership for the department. The plan was approved unanimously.

Council took up again a previous petition request from residents along 11th, 12th and Keystone roads for dust control, which led to a broader discussion of recent improvements, and future plans for the area.

It was reported that the city is still seeking a manager for the swimming pool this summer, and need as many as a dozen additional lifeguards, with 10 that have been hired so far. Concerns with lack of staff, and consistency in year-to-year management were discussed.

The number of blighted properties, needing clean up and/or repairs was noted by the mayor, and again brought comments regarding code enforcement staffing, and options for resolution. The matter was referred back to the Police and Fire Committee for a plan. That led to further discussion regarding the vacant apartment buildings on 10th street just north of U.S. Highway 36. It is hoped that tax sale proceeds could cover city demolition costs, but no assurances are expected.

Appointments were approved for City Attorney John McNish to serve as Municipal Judge, and Meghan Voracheck as Chief Prosecutor to complete existing terms.