HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 4-13-22 ROYALS LOSE-LOCAL SPORTS-BRADY PALEN-NBA PLAY INS By Sports Ticket April 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Previous articleRoyals at Cardinals Game 4/13 Postponed Due To WeatherNext article4-13-22 KELLIS ROBINETT-KSU BEAT WRITER Sports Ticket Related Articles The Sports Ticket 4-13-22 KELLIS ROBINETT-KSU BEAT WRITER Professional Sports Royals at Cardinals Game 4/13 Postponed Due To Weather Kansas Headlines Kansas Governor Kelly signs ‘sanctuary city’ bill, dealing harsh blow to immigration activists Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Kansas Governor Kelly signs ‘sanctuary city’ bill, dealing harsh blow to immigration activists U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid Avian Influenza Confirmed in Commercial Flock in McPherson County KDWP Offering Small Grants Related to Wildlife Diversity, Non-game Species Governor Laura Kelly Signs Bill Providing Children with Free, Basic Vision Screenings in Schools Sens. Moran, Blumenthal Honor Veterans who Helped with Evacuations from Afghanistan Independence Man Remains Missing After Two Years Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host Championship Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday Load more