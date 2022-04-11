Eberle Resigns as Lakeside Girls Basketball Coach

The Lakeside High School girls basketball team will be looking for a new coach for the 2022-23 season. In early April, Travis Eberle submitted his resignation after eight seasons leading the Lady Knights and on Monday night at their monthly meeting, the USD 272 Board of Education confirmed his resignation.

Lakeside went 98-67 in the eight seasons under Eberle, while compiling a 61-31 record in Northern Plains League contests. This past season, they finished 14-7 and 10-2 in the NPL. Their season ended in the first round of the 1A-DI Sub-State at Oberlin with a 43-32 loss to Decatur Community.

Eberle was also an assistant football coach at Lakeside the past decade and has resigned from that position as well.

KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 “The Lake” Sports did contact Eberle and he noted that he felt it was a good time to take a break from coaching, but did not rule out a possible return in any coaching opportunity that he felt was the right fit down the line.

The USD 272 Waconda BOE will search for a replacement for Eberle as the head girls basketball coach and we will continue to follow the story and pass along the new hire when it is known.