Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Lakeside Knights Look To Repeat As Sand Greens Champs

By Dusty Deines

by Jason Broadfoot

The Lakeside Knights dominated the 2021 Kansas State Sand Green Golf Tournament, winning it by over 60 strokes against their closest competitors.

But as the calendar has turned to 2022 what does that mean for this year’s squad? Well, the most obvious question for a state championship team is: can you compete again for that state title once again? The Lakeside Knights have a resounding YES for that question as they return all five of their state championship team members including state champion Kylan Cunningham along with runner-up and third place finishers in Terin Winkel and Cooper Brown respectively.

Coach Cory Beougher also returns again after at one point deciding to step down in the offseason. Coach Beougher tells us how a team that returns everybody off such a dominant team will fight off complacency.

 

Coach Beougher also has some nice things to say about some of the competition which is mainly other area teams.

 

The competitive nature of his team and improvement of rivals should be the combination of factors that keep his team focused on another successful campaign and hopefully for the Knights, a repeat of a state championship in 2022.

Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

