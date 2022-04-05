Lakeside Knights Look To Repeat As Sand Greens Champs

by Jason Broadfoot

The Lakeside Knights dominated the 2021 Kansas State Sand Green Golf Tournament, winning it by over 60 strokes against their closest competitors.

But as the calendar has turned to 2022 what does that mean for this year’s squad? Well, the most obvious question for a state championship team is: can you compete again for that state title once again? The Lakeside Knights have a resounding YES for that question as they return all five of their state championship team members including state champion Kylan Cunningham along with runner-up and third place finishers in Terin Winkel and Cooper Brown respectively.

Coach Cory Beougher also returns again after at one point deciding to step down in the offseason. Coach Beougher tells us how a team that returns everybody off such a dominant team will fight off complacency.

Coach Beougher also has some nice things to say about some of the competition which is mainly other area teams.

The competitive nature of his team and improvement of rivals should be the combination of factors that keep his team focused on another successful campaign and hopefully for the Knights, a repeat of a state championship in 2022.