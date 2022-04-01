HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 4-1-22 FINAL 4 PREVIEWS-NIGEL PACK-CHIEFS MAY TRADE UP FOR WR By Sports Ticket April 1, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Previous article[NCKS] Track & Field Results-3/31/22 Sports Ticket Related Articles NCKS Sports [NCKS] Track & Field Results-3/31/22 Kansas Headlines Kansas KidWind State Finals will be held in Topeka on Saturday Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces Transition to COVID-19 Endemic Response Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Kansas KidWind State Finals will be held in Topeka on Saturday Governor Laura Kelly Announces Transition to COVID-19 Endemic Response Kansas Fisheries Staff Allay Fears With 25-lake Study on Largemouth Bass Virus Manhattan man, company banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay penalties and restitution Kansas House revives and passes stalled sports wagering bill KDHE Supports FDA and CDC Recommendation for Second Dose of COVID-19 Booster for Certain Individuals Kansas sports wagering plan hits snag after leadership-backed amendment fails twice AG Derek Schmidt Files Suit Seeking End To Federal Mask Mandate For Public Transportation Load more