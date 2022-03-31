HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 3-31-22 LOCAL-ZACH GRIENKE-ARIANS RETIRES By Sports Ticket March 31, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Previous article[NCKS] Kresin Named Athlete of the WeekNext article3-31-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS Sports Ticket Related Articles Professional Sports Royals Announce 2021 Organization Awards Professional Sports Royals Exercise Mike Matheny’s Club Option For 2023 The Sports Ticket 3-31-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Kansas House revives and passes stalled sports wagering bill KDHE Supports FDA and CDC Recommendation for Second Dose of COVID-19 Booster for Certain Individuals Kansas sports wagering plan hits snag after leadership-backed amendment fails twice AG Derek Schmidt Files Suit Seeking End To Federal Mask Mandate For Public Transportation Governor Laura Kelly Signs Four Bipartisan Bills into Law Kansas Attorney General Urges Kansans To Be Wary of Scams During Tax Season State Conservation Commission Meeting April 5 KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting During Hostage Incident Load more