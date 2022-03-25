HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 3-25-22 ONE SEEDS FALL-KU PREVIEW-TANG ERA BEGINS-LIFE AFTER TYREEK By Sports Ticket March 25, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Previous article[NCKS] NPL Powerlifting ResultsNext articleU.S. Rep. Fortenberry found guilty of three felonies in stunning and swift jury verdict Sports Ticket Related Articles KNDY Local News Three Area Students Win Good Citizens Awards From Daughters of the American Revolution College Sports Kansas to Face Providence in NCAA Sweet 16 in Chicago Friday College Sports Jerome Tang Introduced as K-State’s 25th Head Men’s Basketball Coach Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Kobach, Kansas AG and Legislature to blame for voting law legal costs, representatives say Atmos Energy & KCC Approve Settlement To Recover Winter Storm Costs Over Time Russian Government Employees Charged In Hacking Campaigns, Includes Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant In Kansas Kansas House takes brief hiatus after approving more than two dozen bills Representatives move to ban Kansas sanctuary cities in response to Wyandotte County act KDWP Commission to Meet on March 31 in Topeka Democrats fail to derail Senate GOP’s education bill of rights for K-12 public schools Inclusion, fairness central to Kansas Senate debate over ban on transgender athletes in sports Load more