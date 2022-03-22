KDWP Commission to Meet on March 31 in Topeka

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting on March 31 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave, Topeka. The public is welcomed and encouraged to join Commissioners and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) staff to conduct business either in person or virtually via Zoom. For virtual participation instructions, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/ KDWPT-Info/Commission/ Instructions-to-Participate- in-Virtual-Meeting. To watch live video/audio stream of the meeting, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/ KDWPT-Info/Commission/Watch- Meetings-Here.

Commissioners will meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a brief informational session on hunting pressure during the waterfowl season and possible solutions. While public comment will not be permitted during the informational session, constituents may listen/watch either in person or virtually via Zoom.

Commissioners will then begin the public meeting at 1 p.m. General public comment on items not listed on the agenda will be permitted shortly thereafter and again at 6:30 p.m.

KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless will provide an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a 2022 legislative update from legal counsel for KDWP.

Additional items to be discussed by Commissioners during the March 31 meeting include:

General Discussion (items not being voted on)

An update on greater and lesser prairie chickens

Duplicate licenses

Rabbit management

Furbearer regulations

Workshop Session (items that may be voted on at a future date)

Season dates, bag limits and permit regulations for pronghorn, including a proposal for unlimited archery permits for residents and nonresidents.

Season dates, bag limits, and permits for elk; No changes are currently being proposed.

Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 webless migratory game bird seasons

Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 waterfowl seasons

Cabins at Perry State Park

Select Public Lands proposals for Cheyenne Bottoms, Cherokee Lowlands Wildlife Area, and adding properties to KDWP’s electronic check-in system

Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 deer seasons on military installations

Kansas’ big game permit application

A review of current big game regulations, which may include the tagging, transport, legal equipment, management units, application procedures, and permits; No changes are currently being proposed.

Commissioners will recess at 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. While no items will be voted on during the March 31 public meeting, Commissioners will hear Secretary’s Order for Deer before adjourning.

To view the March 31 meeting agenda and briefing book, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/ KDWP-Info/Commission/Meeting- Schedule/January-13-2022.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KDWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Rolling Hills Electric in Beloit.